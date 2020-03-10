MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Every 10 years, the United States government conducts a census to get an accurate count of all Americans.
How you respond on the census is important because the information is used to determine which communities, schools, hospitals and roads get federal funding. It also has an impact on our representation at the federal level.
