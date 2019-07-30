MOBILE, Ala.(WALA)--Chaleur Coffee owners a bit shaken after a car, they believe was forced off the road, came crash landing onto the sidewalk, right next to their shop.
"It looked like it was halfway in the suite next door, just crashed in the building," said Chaleur Coffee co-owner, Christian Hilley.
Surveillance video shows debris and dust fly.
Soon after shop goers rush outside.
"They ended up hitting our concrete flower boxes and kind of bouncing over those and blowing their tires and they wound up on the sidewalk and just barely hit the building which is really lucky."
Now two unsettling incidents just months apart.
"It's really strange yeah."
The shop some crooks' target back in December.
"Our first thought when we saw the car was, oh no did it like bust through the same entrance again."
Shop owners can't fight the eerie feeling!
"It's really strange."
Hilley says they're thankful everyone is ok, considering it could have been much worse.
"You just never know what's going to happen you can have your day planned out and then something just completely crash into your day for a lack of a better term."
Hilley says being a small business owner is often an unexpected adventure and this just happened to be another great example of that.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.