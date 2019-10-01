MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- Big changes are coming to Langan Park in Mobile and the city is going directly to the citizens to see exactly what they want changed.
At a public input meeting on Tuesday people in attendance told FOX10 News some small changes could go a long way to improve the park.
The City of Mobile said they have no firm plans for any improvements yet and Tuesday’s meeting was about listening so they can make the right changes.
“I think the park is beautiful as is, but it can be improved,” said John Paul, who lives near the park.
A few dozen people showed up for the meeting, most of them to share their hopes for the city park that opened in 1957.
“We want to see the playgrounds improved, we want the pavilions to be upgraded and improved, we need better lighting,” said Barbara Smith, who lives near the park.
“Lighting would definitely improve it,” Paul said. “I think it is a safety concern, but it is the small things that matter, but little things help bring in more people.”
The city said they are looking at everything from the tennis center to the lake to the playground — and, everything in between.
“We want to know what programs they're interested in, what kind of amenities they're interested in having out here,” said Gina Gregory, District 7 Mobile City Councilwoman. “So it's not just me or the city council or the mayor making these decisions."
If you could not make it out, but still want to voice your opinion. There is a survey the city is asking people to fill out. Click here: surveymonkey.com/r/LanganPark
