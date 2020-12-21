BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WALA) -- A Mobile man accused of shooting and killing an 11-year-old boy during a turkey hunt is now charged with capital murder.
Prosecutors originally charged Joshua Stewart Burks with reckless manslaughter after Troy Ellis was shot to death in May. But a grand jury in Jefferson County recently upgraded the charge to capital murder.
The child's father was also wounded in the shooting. Burks' attorney says the shooting a tragic accident.
