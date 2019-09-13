FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) -- Friday at about 10:15 a.m., the Foley Police Department Narcotics Unit and Criminal Investigations Division, assisted by the Baldwin County Drug Task Force and the South Baldwin SWAT team with serving a search warrant at 600 West Marigold Ave. in Foley.
According to a Foley PD news release, this was the second search warrant served at this residence this year.
Ice methamphetamine and assorted drug paraphernalia were located in the residence, according to police.
Tina Renee Peavy, 53, Lisa Aleen Ellis, 52, and Jeffrey Scott McFarland, 48, were arrested.
Police said Peavy was charged with nine counts of possession of drug paraphernalia (misdemeanors) and that Ellis and McFarland were charged with one count each of unlawful possession of a controlled substance (ice methamphetamine, a felony), possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia (misdemeanors).
