Police said two women and a one-year-old child are fortunate to be unhurt after two men shot at on one another Friday night, October 18, 2019 on the causeway. Investigators said they opened fire during a custody exchange near the Chocolata Boat Launch. Both were injured and taken to the hospital.
“So far, we haven’t found any evidence that any words were exchanged or that the parties even knew each other,” said Spanish Ft. Police Chief, David Edgar.
Police said the father of the child and the child’s grandmother met the child’s mother and her boyfriend to drop off the one-year-old. Police said the two men got out of their vehicles and immediately began shooting at one another. Investigators said both men used the vehicles to take cover while continuing to fire at one another.
“The shots were exchanges actually between the vehicles, but the vehicles were struck,” Edgar explained.
Spanish Fort investigators met with the District Attorney’s Office Monday to decide how to move forward. No one has been arrested yet, but investigators said there are several potential offenses they’re looking at.
“Discharging a weapon into a vehicle, assault second degree, reckless endangerment among others,” Edgar said.
The big question remains. What let to such a violent encounter? Police said it’s fortunate no one else was hurt.
“It is a heavily populated area,” Edgar explained. “There were a lot of people that were in the parking lot at the time as well as passersby on the causeway at almost six o’clock on a Friday afternoon.”
Because of past criminal history, police said there’s also a question as to whether either individual can legally possess a firearm. Police continue to interview witnesses and search warrants for both vehicles were signed Monday.
