Charter boat catches fire near Orange Beach
FOX10 News

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA) -- A charter fishing boat caught fire just off of the coast near Orange Beach.

The fire created a huge plume of thick black smoke that was seen for miles around 2:20 p.m. Saturday.

Witnesses said another charter boat spotted the smoke and rushed in to help. Everyone on the boat was able to safely escape the fire.

According to witnesses, the boat was a total loss.

Investigators have not released details about what caused the fire.

