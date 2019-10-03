ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) -- A police chase that started in Baldwin County crossed state lines and ended with a crash in Escambia County, Florida.
The Escambia County Sheriff's Office told FOX10 News that U.S. Marshals were in Baldwin County to arrest a man wanted on sexual battery charges. Investigators said Baldwin County Sheriff's Office deputies and officers from Elberta PD, and Foley PD joined the case.
The suspect, identified as Robert Henry, crossed into Florida and wrecked on Lillian Highway at Bauer Road. Officers quickly took him into custody.
