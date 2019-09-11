In August, FOX10 News partnered with the Mobile Police Department, Reese's Senior Bowl, Naman's Catering and Baumhower's Victory Grille for a dinner event called "In Search of Creole."
The event was a fundraiser in honor of officers Sean Tuder and Clayton Graham. The community showed up to support the officers, and more than $15,000 was raised.
A special check presentation at our studio during FOX10 News at 4 pm took place on Wednesday, September 11. "In Search of Creole" sponsors were able to present the officers' families with a check from the money raised.
The following were in the studio for the check presentation:
Krissy Tuder - Officer Sean Tuder's widow
Tameka Graham - Officer Clayton Graham's wife
Lawrence Batiste - Mobile Police Chief
James Barber - Mobile Public Safety Director
Jim Nagy - Reese's Senior Bowl Executive Director
Bob Baumhower - Baumhower's Victory Grille
Alec Naman - Naman's Catering
Steve Zucker - Dauphin's Executive Chef/Partner
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.