CHICKASAW, Ala. (WALA) -- Police said a father was stabbed by his son Sunday evening in Chickasaw.
Officers were called to a home on Grant Street around 6:30 p.m. At the scene, police found a man suffering from a stab wound to his abdomen.
The man was rushed to University Hospital and is listed in good condition.
The victim’s 17-year-old son is in custody. Chickasaw Public Safety Director Brian Fillingim said charges are pending.
No names have been released by police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.