CHICKASAW, Ala. (WALA) - The Chickasaw Police Department is searching for 48-year-old Darren Wayne Kidd who they say is in violation of SORNA (Sex Offender Registration Notification Act.)
According to officials, Kidd failed to register as required in August, 2020 and now has warrant for his arrest.
They say the address Kidd reported is no longer valid and the cell phone number is no longer in service.
Authorities are warning that if anyone is providing Kidd with shelter he/she can be charged with hindering prosecution in the 2nd degree plus possible additional charges.
They say Kidd is 5’09, 160 lbs., blue eyes and brown hair.
If you know where Darren Kidd is please call 251-675-5331. You can remain anonymous. The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office also has warrants on Kidd for Probation Violation and SORNA Violations.
