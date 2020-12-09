An officer with the Chickasaw Police Department was arrested in Baldwin County on a domestic violence charge.
Investigators in Summerdale said they were called to a gas station on Monday and Matthew Jordan Parker was arrested on a misdemeanor domestic violence charge. No other details were released.
The Chickasaw Police Department said Parker is on administrative leave but would not comment on his arrest.
A mug shot for Parker was not made available by investigators.
