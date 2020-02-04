CHICKASAW, Ala. (WALA) - Police say a suspect attempted to bite an officer on the leg during an arrest Tuesday, February 4.
The incident happened at approximately 9:10 a.m.
According to a press release from the Chickasaw Police Department, officers were attempting to apprehend 40-year-old Jimmie Lee Howard of Daphne. They say Howard was wanted by several police departments.
They say when the vehicle that the suspect was traveling in accelerated forward approximately four to five feet, an officer was injured while he was holding onto Howard from the passenger side when the vehicle moved.
Police say that's when Howard attempted to bite the officer on the leg. Officials say once the vehicle came to a stop, Howard jumped out but was captured after a brief chase.
Howard is in jail and the officer was transported to a local hospital. They say the driver of the vehicle will not be charged with a crime.
