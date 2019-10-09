Child hit by car in Foley

FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) -- A 14-year-old boy was flown to the hospital after he was hit by a car Wednesday afternoon in Foley.
Foley Police said the boy was backed into at the intersection of Keller Road and Moye Lane. Police said it was an accident and the driver was a 16-year-old girl.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has been called in to investigate.
The boy is in stable condition.
