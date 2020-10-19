MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Two kids who were kidnapped in Mississippi over the weekend have been located and are safe, authorities reported Monday.
Their mother, Sara Caswell, is in custody in Mississippi.
Police in Pascagoula said over the weekend that Caswell, 30, abducted 6-year-old Kaiden Wall and 2-year-old Kolden Wall Friday evening. At the time Caswell was last seen with the boys around 5:21 p.m. in the area of Beach Park Drive in Pascagoula.
According to investigators, Caswell does not have legal custody of the children and they have reason to believe they are in extreme danger with her.
