A Choctaw County man has died in a single-vehicle crash, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

It happened at about 12:45 p.m. Wednesday.

ALEA says Rhett Parten, 76, of Butler, was killed when the 2002 Nissan Frontier he was driving left the roadway and overturned.

The crash occurred on Choctaw County 32, 12 miles north of Butler, in Choctaw County.

ALEA Troopers are investigating.