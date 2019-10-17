Christmas is right around the corner and one of Blue Bell’s most requested flavors - Christmas Cookies Ice Cream - returned to stores on Thursday, October 17.
“Christmas Cookies is a combination of your favorite holiday cookies – chocolate chip, snickerdoodle and sugar – in a tasty sugar cookie ice cream with red sprinkles and a green icing swirl throughout,” the company said in a news release.
Officials say they have increased production “to meet the unbelievable demand” for the flavor. Christmas Cookies is a seasonal product and will be available for a limited time.
In addition to Christmas Cookies, Blue Bell also has Peppermint, Spiced Pumpkin Pecan and Salted Caramel Cookie available for the holiday season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.