Kick off your holiday shopping and support your community at Junior League of Mobile’s annual Christmas Jubilee located at the Mobile Convention Center. The holiday market features more than 100 merchants from around the country under one roof for three exciting days of shopping!
Get into the holiday spirit while enjoying the beautiful decorations, live entertainment, and so much more! The Art Walk features local and regional artists with artwork available for purchase. Find some amazing deals in the silent auction, which is now available for viewing and bidding online!
And what holiday market would be complete without Santa Claus?! Santa will be at Christmas Jubilee to take photographs and hear all about what your little ones want for Christmas this year! In Santa’s Workshop, which will be open during all market hours, there will be activities for children whenever they need a break from shopping.
Don’t want to miss the football games on Saturday and Sunday? You're covered! The Jubilee Lounge has plenty of televisions.
If all that shopping leaves you hungry, the food court will be open with several dining options to keep you going! And, for our over-21 shoppers, there will be a cash bar available during market hours!
Participation in Junior League of Mobile’s largest fundraiser makes a direct impact on the Mobile and Baldwin County communities through the development of Junior League of Mobile volunteers and the numerous local agencies and programs with which Junior League of Mobile partners. Make plans now to be part of this year's 35th anniversary celebration!
2019 Market Hours:
Friday, November 15 9 – 11 a.m. (VIP Shopping ticket required)
Friday, November 15 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Saturday, November 16 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Sunday, November 17 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Click here for more info.
