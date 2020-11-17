BALDWIN CO., Ala. (WALA) - Two Baldwin County High School students killed earlier this year will be honored this holiday season.
Proceeds from the sale of hand-painted 2020 Memorial Ornaments will go to the Ty Drinkard and Blayne Shackelford Memorial Scholarship Funds.
Drinkard, Shackelford and their friend John Avery Blackmon were tragically killed in an automobile accident on Father’s Day 2020.
Shackelford and Drinkard both attended Baldwin County High School where officials say they took part in numerous activities and sports teams. Avery was a recent graduate of Spanish Fort High.
They say Shackelford was an avid outdoorsman and golfer. "He was a naturally bright child and a member of the Baldwin County High School Class of 2020. He planned to attend the University of Alabama in the fall on a scholarship to study engineering. He attended Bay Minette First Baptist Church."
According to a press release, from the time Drinkard could walk, he could be found in a handful of places -- knee deep in red dirt on a baseball field, in the woods hunting, on the water fishing. He played for the Baldwin County High School Baseball Team and worked hard to mentor young players. Prior to his time at BCHS, Ty was named Perdido School’s Athlete of the Year and he was invited to play travel ball.
Both families have established scholarships in their memory.
