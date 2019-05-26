MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A historic church in Mobile has passed a significant milestone.
Members of Greater Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church Number 2 are celebrating the church's 135th anniversary.
The congregation has gathered every Sunday at the church's current building on Baltimore Street for the past 47 years. Before that, it was on Hamilton Street but had to move due to the construction of Interstate 10.
Camilla Hollins has been a member of Greater Mt. Zion for her entire life. That's over 75 of the church's 135 years.
"It's just been my life. This is the only church I've really known, it's the only church I've worked in," said Hollis. "My husband, when we got married, he was a member of another church, so he came with me because I wasn't going to leave my church!"
Pastor Gabe Davis Jr. also considers himself a member of Greater Mt. Zion since birth. He grew up in the church but eventually moved away to Richmond, Virginia as he started his career as a pastor.
He said he was lucky enough to get a call 14 years ago and he was asked to become the pastor of his home church.
"There's no place like home. And one thing about the people here, they love me and we love each other. Caring people, sharing people. We are here to serve them," said Davis.
The pastor said a big part of serving the community is to spread a message of love and to put an end to violence.
Davis said, "What we are trying to do now is to motivate people to love one another and not kill. Not destroy one another but lift one another up. That's what we're here to do."
One of the highlights of the anniversary celebration was the dedication of the original bell from Greater Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church Number 2. The bell sat in storage for years but was recently restored and put on display near the front door of the church.
