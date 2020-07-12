St. Margaret of Scotland Catholic Parish provided an update Sunday on the condition of Father Paul Zoghby.
The Baldwin County priest is hospitalized as he fights COVID-19.
The church said Zoghby's condition is improving, but he is still weak. He is receiving oxygen, but he's not on a ventilator.
Zoghby can speak better, but talking is tiring due to his condition.
He can walk a little, his fever is down, and his pain from headaches has diminished.
The church said Zoghby is grateful for everyone's thoughts and prayers and he knows they are helping.
