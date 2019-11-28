Churches around Mobile area opened their doors Thursday to those wanting Thanksgiving dinner.
Among those churches were Goodwill Church Ministries on Grant Avenue in Prichard.
Church leaders say the holiday's are the perfect time to offer quality time and care to those in need.
Pastor Jeffery Thrash said, "Unfortunately, there are those that are less fortunate, and, if we are able to reach out and give blessing to them, I think that's why Christ would have us to do on days like this."
Sandra Thrash said, "Often times we see so many people in our community wandering the streets away from their family for whatever reason, and we just want to give them the opportunity to come in, have an environment like this, sit down, and share dinner with someone else."
The church's ministry includes ministering health, healing, and restoration to people who are hurting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.