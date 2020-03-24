Mobile County Circuit Court held their first hearings via video at Mobile Metro Jail due to COVID-19 Tuesday, March 24.
Officials say the Circuit Court hearings are currently being held in the Chapel and is funded by the Mobile County Commission.
“On any given day, our Corrections Officers will sometimes transport 80 to 140 inmates to court for their hearings,” said Sheriff Sam Cochran. “The video hearings will reduce the transportation, reduce the amount of contraband and contact with others outside the jail, and will allow us to place some of those Corrections Officers who were tied up in transportation in other well needed areas of our jail.”
Today, the Circuit Court held 12 hearings without any problems. We hope to make this a permanent part of the legal process. The Mobile Municipal Court has held it’s hearings for inmates inside Metro Jail for approximately two years.
