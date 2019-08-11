CITRONELLE, Ala. (WALA) -- Two young boys from Citronelle returned home Sunday after winning a world fishing title.
Triton Graham Huntley Dees won the Bassmaster Federation's Junior Division World Championship.
When the champions arrived back in Citronelle, they were met by a large group of family and friends who gathered to congratulate the boys.
Graham was emotional as he spoke about the crowd that came out to surprise them. He said he wanted to thank every single one of them for the support throughout the years.
Dees caught the fish that won the team the tournament on the last cast of the day. He said it was the biggest fish caught in the tournament and it felt great to lead the team to victory.
