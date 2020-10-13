CITRONELLE, Ala. (WALA)-- It's a play Citronelle High School's junior varsity football team will remember forever.
With 16 seconds left in their final game of the season against Mary G. Montgomery, it was a thrilling moment for #91, Hunter Robinson, a sophomore with special needs, who coaches put in as running back on the five yard line.
“I don’t think anybody’s cheered that loud on a Friday night for us, you know. It’s a great thing and everybody was just exuberant about the situation and even the other sideline,” said Jason Barnett, Citronelle High School’s head football coach.
After taking the handoff the 2nd year JV football player darted down the field as fans cheered him on, yelling his name as he carried the ball 95 yards, giving the Wildcats their final touchdown of the season.
“That was a moment when we could all come together and love on a kid that needs lovin’, but everybody learned a lesson through that,” said Jeff Pippin, Citronelle High School’s JV football coach.
From the field to the stands it was a heartfelt moment bringing everyone to tears.
“In this game you have an opportunity to mold young men and to teach them that it’s not just about a football game, to build character and to build young men into accepting others, loving others,” said Pippin.
The Wildcats and Vikings all rushed the endzone celebrating together.
“As hunter comes off the field I go to greet him and he says ‘Coach I told ya’ll, all you have to do is get me the ball!’, so in his mind he’s gonna score anytime we give him the ball.”
When Hunter took the field Citronelle was winning 22-6.
Coaches say regardless of the score they were going to give Hunter a chance to play and thank MGM for helping them make it happen.
