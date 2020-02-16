CITRONELLE, Ala. (WALA) -- A home in Citronelle was destroyed by a fire early Sunday morning.
Firefighters were called to Albert Turner Road around 2 a.m. after getting a call about a two-story house on fire. When crews arrived they found the home fully engulfed in flames and saw that the rood had collapsed.
No one was at home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.
Along with the Citronelle Fire Department, the Calcedeaver Volunteer Fire-Rescue Department, Georgetown-Fellowship Volunteer Fire Department, Oak Grove Volunteer Fire-Rescue, and Turnerville Fire Department assisted in fighting the fire.
