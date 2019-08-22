Citronelle man breaks state record by catching 132-pound amberjack

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A Citronelle man has broken a state record that stood for 38 years.
Brian Andrews landed a 132-pound, 12.8-ounce amberjack on to earn his spot in Alabama's record books. Andrews was fishing on Capt. Bobby Walker’s Summer Breeze II in the Gulf of Mexico.
The record-breaking fish was 65 inches long.
The previous record was held by Marcus Kennedy of Mobile. He caught a 127-pound amberjack in 1981.
