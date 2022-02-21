CITRONELLE, Ala. (WALA)- A Citronelle man was charged with attacking his roommate with a machete, police said.
Willie George Lynn was charged with assault 2nd.
According to Citronelle Chief Chris Mclean, Lynn and his roommate were arguing at a home on Augusta St. and Lynn wanted the victim to leave.
When the victim didn't leave, McLean said Lynn grabbed a machete and attacked his roommate.
According to police, the victim's wrist was badly slashed. He was taken to the hospital.
