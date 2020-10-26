MOBILE POST, Ala. (WALA) - A two-vehicle crash at 7:45 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25, has claimed the life of a Citronelle man and injured another.
Authorities say 23-year-old James Odell Turner was killed when the 2007 Toyota Corolla he was driving collided with a 2015 Toyota 4Runner driven by a 17-year-old.
The crash occurred in Mobile County on Celeste Road near Sandy Ridge Road. Nothing further is available as ALEA Troopers continue to investigate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.