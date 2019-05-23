MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) -- A Citronelle man was killed Thursday afternoon in a crash on Celeste Road near Turnerville.
Alabama State Troopers said William Henry Reid, 68, was driving south in a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado when his truck crashed head-on with a 1999 Ford Explorer. Investigators said Reid was not using a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the Explorer and a passenger from Reid's truck were taken to University Hospital in Mobile for treatment. No details about their conditions have been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.