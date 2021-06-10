MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A man from Citronelle died when his car left the road and hit a power pole Thursday afternoon.

State Troopers said Philip Kerry Green Sr., 45, was driving a 2002 Mercury Grand Marquis that went off the roadway around 1 p.m. on Highway 45 in Mobile County. Investigators said Green died at the scene.

No other details about the wreck have been released.