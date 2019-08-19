CITRONELLE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Citronelle mayor posted on Facebook overnight that the subject of a law enforcement manhunt was apprehended late Sunday night.
The manhunt ensued after police stopped a car and placed an individual in handcuffs. That person then escaped into the woods, wearing the handcuffs.
Mayor Jason Stringer posted: "The subject was caught in the woods near Fowler Rd around 10pm. He was transported to CPD for charges and he will be transferred to Mobile County Jail once all the charges have been made."
Stringer gave thanks to the Citronelle Police Department and chief, US Marshals, Satsuma Police, Mount Vernon Police, the Mobile County Sheriff's Office K-9 unit and drone team, and state K-9 units from Atmore.
Stringer posted: "The drive and determination you guys showed tonight ought to show anyone who may considering breaking the law in Citronelle that our guys will not stop, they will not wavier, they will keep on keeping on until they get their man!!!"
During the manhunt, a section of Coy Smith Highway (Highway 96) was closed to traffic while law enforcement K-9 units worked in the area, Stringer posted. He said the highway was closed to protect the K-9 units and also to prevent the subject of the manhunt from being picked up by traffic.
