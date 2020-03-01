CITRONELLE, Ala. (WALA)-- 19-month-old Viktor Pivtorak is not your average baby.
At one year old he was diagnosed with an extremely rare genetic disorder called Warburg Micro Syndrome.
“I was researching the whole time trying to find out what it was, waiting on genetics and I had run across Warburg. And what was so bad is back then I rebuked it. I was like ‘Oh no he doesn't have this one!’ because it was so bad. And then when they called and that’s the one he had it just... it was devastating,” said Kimberly Pivtorak, Viktor’s mother.
Since so few people are affected it’s not fully understood by doctors.
There’s very little research on it and no available medicine.
Just one in every 250 million people across the world have it.
Viktor is one of only 10 in the United States.
He was born with cataracts and small under-developed eyes.
At two months he had the cataracts removed and now wears hard contacts.
His brain is under-developed and he’s delayed in reaching normal milestones which are all common characteristics of his condition.
“He was doing real good. He was kind of making what I felt was better progress than maybe some of the other babies. I don't know if that’s just cause I’m his mom and I want him to be better.”
His mother says things were looking up until Viktor got a negative report at his 18 month checkup in February.
“He did not grow at all not his head, not his height, not his weight and he’s been starting to have some food struggles like to get him to eat and then he also he finally had to go see the orthopedic and his bones are already 25% less dense than they should be.”
Pivtorak says these are all signs her son is struggling more.
She says his only hope is an individual clinical trial.
It won’t be cheap.
Experts estimate a price tag of $150,000 for the research and to create the medicine Viktor will need for the rest of his life.
Pivtorak says with enough money researchers at the University of Alabama at Birmingham can study Viktor’s cells and hopefully find a way to keep him from ending up wheelchair bound, tube fed and on a respirator.
“I've got to do something I can not sit there and let him go down hill at all. My whole day revolves around him. He’s got different physical therapies throughout the day, try to do vision exercises, stretching. It’s a lot.” "
About 3,250 dollars have been raised in the two weeks since starting fundraising.
Click here if you’d like to donate or learn more about Warburg Micro Syndrome.
Kimberly also welcomes advice anyone might have about research efforts.
