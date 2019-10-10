CITRONELLE, Ala (WALA) – A police officer with the City of Citronelle is out of the job after being accused of beating a man who was in the department’s custody.
Citronelle Police Chief Tyler Norris and Citronelle Mayor Jason Stringer confirmed an officer was terminated on Tuesday. The officer had only been on the force four months.
The victim spoke to FOX10 News Reporter Tyler Fingert on the phone Thursday morning who said he was in a holding cell, asking for a blanket, when the officer-involved entered the cell and began to choke him. The victim then said the officer pulled out a baton and started beating him.
Mayor Stringer confirmed there was a confrontation in a cell with a prisoner that was against protocol. Stringer said he immediately fired the officer upon viewing the tape because of his actions.
The officer involved has not been identified.
ALEA has been asked to investigate this case.
Citronelle plans to hold a news conference Thursday afternoon at police headquarters.
