CITRONELLE, Ala. (WALA) -- Citronelle's police chief said one of his officers resigned this week following sexual allegations.
Chief Tyler Norris said he did not want to reveal any details about the incident, but he did say it was not a sexual assault.
In a statement sent to FOX10 News, Norris wrote, "There have been allegations made but until they are proven, that is all they are. The case is currently an on-going internal investigation so I am not going to release the names of the person who reported the crime or the officer accused in the case. If the allegations are proven to be factual, you can believe that I will have no problem releasing the names at that time.”
This is the second officer to leave the Citronelle Police Department this month. In early October, Officer Jason Meade was fired after he was accused of beating a man in custody.
