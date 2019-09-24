CITRONELLE, Ala. -- In a letter addressed to the community, the principal of Citronelle High School discussed a fight involving two groups of students, as well as talk retaliation brought up on social media by a former student.
Principal Randy Campbell wrote Tuesday that he is "confident that the school campus and students are safe, and we will carry on a normal day here on campus."
The complete text of his letter follows:
Good Morning Community,
Yesterday afternoon, two groups of students got into a fight over an incident that happened at McDonalds over the weekend. School administration handled that quickly and all involved students were released to their parents.
At the end of the school day, a former student posted a rant on social media about retaliating, and it was brought to me immediately. Citronelle Police responded and assisted, and that person was taken into custody before midnight.
I am confident that the school campus and students are safe, and we will carry on a normal day here on campus.
I want to thank those who texted me and sent me information as soon as they were made aware of it. That is the way we get things resolved quickly and efficiently.
I have given all of our students my cell number so they can communicate with me directly. Those who choose not to contact me immediately when there is a problem are choosing to allow the situation to become inflamed instead of finding a resolution.
Once again, I invite anyone to text me at 251-751-8334 if you have information concerning anything that might disrupt the learning environment here at Citronelle High School.
Please let me know if you have questions and thank you.
Sincerely,
Randy Campbell, Principal
Citronelle High School
