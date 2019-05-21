A new roundabout is coming to Mobile, this time it's in downtown.
It's all part of a project that is also scheduled to see the removal of about 50 trees, some of them being Live Oaks.
The Broad Street Corridor project will use federal money to help build sidewalks, bike lanes, and make other improvements to the Broad Street area.
Tuesday, the Mobile City Council approved an agreement with the state of Alabama to install a roundabout at Canal and Broad streets.
The city would put up more than $150 thousand dollars for the roundabout, with federal money totalling more than $1.4 million.
City Council Vice President Levon Manzie says efforts will be made to save as many trees as possible and that he and the administration have been in regular communication with members of a citizens committee concerned about the number of trees being cut down.
Manzie said, "Any questions that they have had for me I've been able to address. I think we're going to find a happy medium. It won't be all that citizens want, but it will be what's best for the job as a whole."
There are also hopes to have a mature tree planted in the center of the roundabout.
Right now, no word on when construction will begin or a completion date.
