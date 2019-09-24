Residents of a neighborhood along South Broad Street say they've had enough with crime at three apartment homes.
A number of them joined Mobile Police Tuesday asking Mobile City Council members to revoke the owner's business license.
The homes are at 259, 261, and 263 South Broad Street.
The most high-profile incident happened this spring when police say a man was shot several times at a boarding home on South Broad Street and a stray bullet entered a home across the street.
Mobile Police told Mobile City Council members the three homes in the 200 block of South Broad Street are hotbeds for crime, and that, in about a three year period, they've made arrests there resulting in 74 criminal charges.
Captain Paul Prine with the Mobile Police Department said, "We arrested a female for soliciting prostitution. We arrested some drug dealers for selling marijuana, cocaine, and spice. "
They also say the homes had numerous code and fire violations, and people who were paying rent there were living in deplorable conditions.
Assistant City Attorney Wanda Rahman said, "This person paid three hundred dollars a month to stay under a stairwell with no air conditioning, washing dishes in a tub, in a bathroom, because there was no kitchenette."
Police and residents asked the council to revoke the business license of the owners of three homes.
Kirk Mattei, a neighbor said, "We've had issues with prostitution, drug sales, crime throughout the neighborhood that police have been able to tie back directly to these properties."
Another neighbor, Julia Carroll, said, "When the shots rang out and they hit the neighbors house, I was actually in my room, and my room faces south, South Broad Street, so, you know, I was doing my reading homework and that could have hit me."
The council voted unanimously to revoke the license.
FOX10 News talked to Dharam Pannu, one of the owners, after the shooting this spring.
He told us at the time he believed his boarding home was safe.
FOX10 News talked to Pannu Tuesday.
He didn't give an on camera interview, but he said he's sold the properties.
His attorney said the sale went through September 10th, and that, while he and his client don't agree with any of the allegations, it's not an issue for them anymore.
Law authorities said they checked Friday and he was still on the deed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.