City Council to vote on Fairhope sewer rate increase

If you live in Fairhope, you might see a raise in sewer rates soon.
City Council is voting to approve a raise in rates Monday night at their meeting.
This would be the first raise of rates in eight years.
Mayor Karin Wilson says this is not so the city can make a profit, it is purely so they can begin to break even, and will be increased incrementally over the next few years.
“There might be a few people that see a little bit of a change, but because we’re spreading it over three years, its going to be very minor," said Mayor Wilson.
The City of Fairhope continues to renovate their sewer lines and upgrade lift stations.
Mayor Wilson says this infrastructure improvement has been desperately needed over the years, and eight million dollars have already been invested.
The city was recently awarded another 11 million dollars in RESTORE funds that will be allocated to this project.
