Since October, drivers have been trying to thread their way through the stretch of Florida street between Old Shell Rd. and Dauphin St.
It's been a nightmare for local business owners but contractors say the work has to be done. They said the construction won't likely be complete for another 4 months.
Both lanes of traffic are open for now on the street but the slow, bumpy route is one that a lot of people simply try to avoid, which has an adverse affect on businesses.
Stuart Wimpee with Wimpee's Floor Center said, "It's just been frustrating for our customers, delivery trucks, it's everyday I get a phone call, where do I park, how do I get there, can I get there."
Councilman Fred Richardson, who's district the stretch is in, went out to the area yesterday and made a Facebook video about it.
"I went over there yesterday to see was there any activity, nothing," Councilman Richardson said in an interview with FOX 10 news today.
Richardson said he knows of at least 2 businesses that are really struggling and on the verge of closing because of the work. He said not a lot of people are driving the stretch which means not a lot of people are patronizing some of the businesses that way.
"We go around the world trying to bring jobs here, but we can't in our own hometown contribute towards the closing of business. We can't be closing businesses over here and recruiting business from some other distant place. We need to see about our own first," Richardson said.
Business owners like Wimpee and his father Paul, who owns Wimpee's Floor Center concur. They even put up a sign for their customers that says "Please pardon the city's lack of progress."
"I can speak for myself, these other businesses are dying and I can honestly say that because I've talked to them. I feel so sorry for them because people will just say I'm not going down there," Paul Wimpee said.
FOX 10 news spoke with the contractor working on the project today. He didn't want to speak on camera but did say the work was necessary and they've accomplished a lot in the time they've been working. he said the public doesn't understand the amount of work they're doing and he wanted to make it clear that this isn't merely a drainage project, they're re-doing the entire street.
Thursday both lanes of traffic on the street were re-opened. Business owners hope this is a positive step forward for them.
"Come eat at Restaurants on Florida St. Please...these people are dying," said Stuart and Paul Wimpee.
The contractor also said the project should be complete by October.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.