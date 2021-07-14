City foots bill to save 200-year-old oak tree in Fairhope

For 200 years this oak tree has watched time pass in Fairhope.

Thanks to City Council, it will look down on yet another generation.

Formosan termites and a giant crack in its trunk threatened the tree’s deep roots.

This week City Council voted to foot the nearly ten-thousand-dollar bill to save it.

Some folks aren’t happy about the hefty price tag.

For a city known for its tree lined streets, Fairhope Mayor Sherry Sullivan says the decision came down to more factors than one.

“We lost so many trees in Sally that just being able to save this tree is I think important to people,” said Mayor Sullivan.

Several lifelong Fairhopians tell us this oak is more than just a tree.

“It is a historic tree, it adds beauty to the neighborhood, and it’s a classic. People have weddings and photo sessions under it all the time,” said Grey Billups, from Fairhope.

“I guess it definitely beat me here, that’s for sure,” said Bill Sullivan, who lives nearby.

After two hundred years, some tell us the tree has more than earned its keep.

“I think there must be lots of Formosan termites in lots of these trees, and I can’t imagine that getting rid of that beautiful tree will get rid of those termites, so I’m happy to hear they’re going to save it,” says Sullivan.

The city has contracted Chris Francis Tree Care in Baldwin County, who we’re told will begin installing a supplement support system for the tree in coming days.

For now, officials have set up barricades to keep people from getting too close until the oak can be stabilized.