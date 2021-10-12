People in Daphne are being urged to heed this warning, "Beware of Alligators", as alligator sightings are on the rise.

The recent heavy rainfall causes the big reptiles to migrate to places they normally wouldn't be.

Michael Niemeyer who is the Director of Operations with Wildlife Solutions says there’s a reason that’s happening.

"I mean we've had so much rainfall they're getting displaced, you know," Niemeyer said. "When you drive down the road and you see all these ditches, they're just swollen and these creeks are swollen to be on their banks. A lot of aquatic wildlife is getting displaced."

The City of Daphne posted on social media urging people not to feed or engage with the alligators.

Niemeyer said its best not to approach them at all.

"Don't mess with them. Don't poke them with a stick. Don't throw food to them. Don't feed them, Niemeyer explained. "Just leave them be, chances are they're going to probably move on."

With safety being a top concern, many people ask why not just relocate the alligators?

But this option wouldn't be feasible in most cases.

"Its harder to relocate larger alligators for obvious reasons but also because there a homing animal," he said.

If you encounter an alligator that appears to have lost their fear to humans you're asked to call the Alabama Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.