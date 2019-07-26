City of Fairhope finalizes purchase of K1 Center

After months of anticipation, the City of Fairhope has finalized their purchase of the K1 Center on Church Street.
The City of Fairhope presented Baldwin County Public Schools a 2.5 million dollar check this afternoon after closing on the K1 Center and former school.
The purchase also includes the Fairhoper’s Community Park and Nix Center, which were also formerly owned by Baldwin County Public Schools.
The purchase and repurposing of the landmark in downtown Fairhope has been a long time in the making, and City Officials say the same thing can be expected of any new development, as they continue to turn to the public for suggestions.
The city has already held one public input session earlier this spring, and say they plan on holding more in the near future to determine the future of the property.
“Its extremely important to the City of Fairhope to be heard and have their opinions be heard as to what to do with this building, and that’s why I can’t say conclusively exactly what it will be and exactly how long its going to take, because we don’t know everything that its going to be yet. I think it will be great," said Fairhope City Council President Jack Burrell.
Burrell says the city will maintain the building while decisions are made on its new purpose, but that you can expect the community park and Nix Center to remain unchanged.
Burrell says there is currently no renovation budget for the property, and it will be at least 2-5 years until construction begins and it is reopened.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.