City of Fairhope finalizing purchase of downtown plaza, Fairhope clock

The City of Fairhope soon will own one of the most iconic pieces of property in the area.
The Fairhope City Council recently voted to purchase the plaza which includes the Fairhope Clock downtown at Section and Fairhope Avenue.
The city previously owned the north half of the plaza, but are currently in the middle of closing the $525,000 deal, which the council paid half of, with the single tax corporation taking on the other half of the price tag.
City Council President Jack Burrell tells us many on the council wanted to ensure this area would continue to be a gathering place and symbol of the community.
"It was a pretty hefty price tag, but we had lots and lots of people supporting that purchase. We've had some people that were opposed to that purchase, but I do believe those opposed will look back in 20, 30, 50 years and say yeah that was great to preserve this gathering spot right here in the epicenter, in the heart of our city,” said Burrell.
Burrell says the city is currently working on finishing the paperwork and finalizing the sale.
He says he’s not sure what is to come, whether the city will add fountains or further beautify the area, but they do plan on keeping it a largely open space.
The city purchased the plaza from the property owner, who has put his plans on hold for a proposed boutique hotel.
Burrell says the clock was never in any danger of being moved or taken down.
