City of Fairhope hosts virtual town hall ahead of disaster assistance application deadlines

With deadlines for Sally disaster assistance starting to close in, Fairhope is hosting a virtual town hall to answer some of your most commonly asked questions.
The City of Fairhope has teamed up with the Small Business Administration, Baldwin County Homebuilders Association, and a local insurance broker to answer all of your questions.
They are hoping to help clear some things up before the SBA loan deadline on November 19.
Keep in mind these loans are for homeowners and renters as well as small businesses, and you don't have to settle with your insurance before applying.
Just make sure you've already filed a claim.
One of the biggest questions they plan on answering is how to find the right contractor.
"As far as contractors go, in the state of Alabama requires that roofers have their own license, there is a website that is the Alabama, Homebuilders Licenser Board. There is a link there you can check for their licenses," said Erik Cortinas, City of Fairhope Building Official.
Baldwin County Homebuilders Association also has a list of local contractors here.
The virtual town hall is set for 5:30 on Tuesday night, and the deadline to submit your questions is 7 Tuesday morning.
You can send your questions in to Jessica.Walker@fairhopeal.gov.
Make sure the headline is 'Sally virtual town hall.'
For more helpful links, click here.
