FAIRHOPE, Alabama – The City of Fairhope will kick off the holiday season with the annual Fairhope Tree Lighting Celebration on Thursday, November 19. Lights come on at 6 p.m.
Officials say due to COVID-10, necessary changes have been made to this year’s event.
Instead of having everyone gather at the main stage at Fairhope Avenue and Section Street, they are asking those attending to remain socially distant from anyone outside of their family unit while wearing masks.
Streets will close at 3:30 p.m. on Section Street from Magnolia Avenue to Johnson Avenue and on Fairhope Avenue from Church Street to Bancroft Street. This area will be open for pedestrian traffic only, giving everyone room to spread out and enjoy a night under the lights. The event will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
"We know these experiences are a cherished part of holiday traditions and we’re glad to be able to bring some holiday magic in a modified way," Paige Crawford, Tourism and Special Events Manager for the City of Fairhope.
Activities will include take-home kits for letters to Santa, live holiday music, and photos with Mrs. Claus. Photo opportunities must be socially distanced as well (i.e., residents cannot get too close to Mrs. Claus).
For additional information on Fairhope’s Tree Lighting Celebration, call 251-929-1466.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.