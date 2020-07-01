GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - In honor of Independence Day, administrative offices for the City of Gulf Shores will be closed on Friday, July 3. Police, fire, and other emergency services will remain open to ensure public safety and health, officials announced Wednesday.
CLOSURES ARE LISTED BELOW:
The Thomas B. Norton Public Library and the Gulf Shores Museum will be closed on Friday, July 3, and will resume regular hours of operation on Monday, July 6.
The David L. Bodenhamer Center will maintain current operating hours on Friday, July 3, and on Saturday, July 4, will be open from 8 a.m. till 1 p.m. There will be no fitness classes during the day. The George C. Meyer Tennis Center will be closed on Saturday, July 4, and the Cultural Center remains closed at this time.
Resident Beach Parking at East Gulf Place remains in effect and attendants will be present and checking for proof of residency.
The City Store will remain open on Friday, July 3, and close on Saturday, July 4. Regular hours will resume on Monday.
Republic Services Garbage Service will run as scheduled. The Recycling Center drop off facility will remain open.
Yard debris/bulky pickup will not run on Friday, July 3. Crews will pick up Friday’s debris on Thursday and Monday. Regular operation for debris/bulky pickup will resume on Monday.
As you celebrate Independence Day, please remember:
• Practice social distancing and wear a mask or face covering in public.
• Follow all recommended health and safety guidelines from the Alabama Department of Public Health which can be found at https://www.alabamapublichealth.gov/covid19.
• The sale or use of fireworks within the corporate limits or police jurisdiction of the city is strictly prohibited.
• Cooking with propane and or charcoal on decks, under, or within 10 feet of multifamily dwellings or combustible structures is prohibited.
• Open fires on the beach or in public areas is prohibited.
For more information or general questions, please contact 251-968-2425, or email us at communications@gulfshoresal.gov.
