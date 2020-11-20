GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - The City of Gulf Shores on Friday announced A Small Town, Big Beach Christmas – the 2020 holiday event schedule.
Officials say that, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the city has worked diligently to create safe holiday events the entire family can enjoy this year. They are as follows:
Santa’s Ride through the City
December 5 & 12
Santa is taking some time off during his busy month to drive through the City of Gulf Shores and wave to our residents. He will be accompanied by some of his dear friends from the North Pole and the Gulf Shores High School Steel Drum Band. Santa will drive through our city on both December 5 and 12 to make sure he can see as many children as possible. He will start his ride at 9 a.m. and will stop when the daily route is completed. Route information and a live Santa Tracker will be available on the City’s website during the event.
Community Christmas Night
December 18 | 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Enjoy a night with family, friends, and fellow residents celebrating the holiday season at Gulf Place! The event will feature the movie Elf playing on the outdoor screen at the community town green, chili available for purchase from Gulf Shores Fire Rescue, and a dozen free cookies will be given out with a small donation to the Gulf Shores Fire Association. Grab a chair and a blanket to enjoy this fun community event.
In addition to these larger community events, several other City of Gulf Shores departments will be hosting holiday events residents are encouraged to participate in.
Gulf Shores Recreation Department Holiday Events
• Phone Calls from Santa
Registration Open through December 1
• Mingle & Jingle Holiday Party
December 15 | 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
• Virtual Christmas Light Contest
Entries Due by December 16
• Virtual Ugly Sweater Contest: “The Very Best Ugly Sweater Contest”
Entries Due by December 21
Gulf Shores Public Library & Museum Holiday Events
• Gulf Shores Museum Christmas Tea
December 3 | 2 p.m. - 4 p.m.
• “Twas the Night Before” Stuffed Animal Sleepover at the Library
December 9 – 10
Gulf Shores Beautification Board Seasonal Awards
• A Coastal Winter
Judging Takes Place November 23 - December 14
For detailed information on all of these events, please visit www.gulfshoresal.gov/Christmas.
At every public event, COVID-19 guidelines will be observed and enforced.
To receive important updates and alerts from the City of Gulf Shores through email or text notifications, sign up for “Notify Me” by visiting the City’s website at www.gulfshoreal.gov.
