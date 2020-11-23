GULF SHORES, Ala. – In observance of the Thanksgiving holiday, the City of Gulf Shores will have the following facility closures and changes to regular hours of operations:
• Police, fire, and other emergency services will remain open to ensure public safety and health.
• Administrative offices for the City of Gulf Shores will be closed on Thursday, November 26, and Friday, November 27, for the Thanksgiving holiday. Regular operations will resume on Monday, November 30, at 8 a.m.
• Republic Services Garbage and Recycling Service will not run on Thursday, November 26. Crews will pick up Thursday’s trash and recycling on Friday, November 27.
• Yard debris/bulky pickup will not run on Thursday, November 26, or Friday, November 27. Crews will pick up Thursday and Friday’s debris on Monday, November 30.
• The City Store will be closed Thursday, November 26, and will resume regular operations on Friday, November 27.
• The Thomas B. Norton Public Library and the Gulf Shores Museum will be closed Thursday, November 26, through Sunday, November 29. Regular operation hours for the library and museum will resume on Monday, November 30.
• The Bodenhamer Recreation Center will be closed on Thursday, November 26, and resume regular business hours on Friday, November 27; however, no fitness classes will be held on Friday.
• The Cultural Center remains closed at this time.
• George C. Meyer Tennis Center will be closed on Thursday, November 26, and Friday, November 27. Regular operation hours for the Tennis Center will resume on Saturday, November 28.
We wish you and your family a safe and enjoyable Thanksgiving holiday!
For more information or general questions, please contact 251-968-2425 or email us at communications@gulfshoresal.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.