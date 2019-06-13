City of Gulf Shores breaks ground on new independent and assisted living facility

Construction is underway on a new resort style independent and assisted living facility in Gulf Shores.
This morning the city held a breaking ground ceremony at the future site of the Seagrass Village, on Cotton Creek Drive, just across the street from Craft Farms.
The village will be roughly 140,000 sq ft, with 71 independent living units, 8 individual living cottages, and 50 assisted living units.
Officials say after doing research on our area, it only made sense to build the development in Baldwin County.
“We’ve been in the panhandle of Florida and coming across into Baldwin County, just seeing the growth, and its just a great, great place,” said Don Bishop, CEO of SRI Management.
Officials say with 35 percent projected growth in a five mile radius of the site in the next five years being senior citizens, the location made perfect sense.
Seagrass Village is expected to be finished by August of 2020.
